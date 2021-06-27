A rescue team looks for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, US on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Death toll rises to five at collapsed block of flats in Florida as fire hinders rescue efforts
- Officials said they have not located any signs of life in the mountain of debris as 156 people remain missing and five people have died
- A newly released 2018 report showed that an engineer found evidence of major structural damage beneath the pool deck
Topic | United States
A rescue team looks for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, US on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP