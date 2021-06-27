The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP
Fires destroy two more Catholic churches in Canada’s Indigenous communities
- Authorities consider the fires suspicious and are looking to determine any possible connection to church fires in the towns of Penticton and Oliver last week
- The destruction of the churches comes after discoveries of hundreds of bodies buried at former Catholic schools for Indigenous children
