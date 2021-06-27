The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP
The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP
Catholic Church
World /  United States & Canada

Fires destroy two more Catholic churches in Canada’s Indigenous communities

  • Authorities consider the fires suspicious and are looking to determine any possible connection to church fires in the towns of Penticton and Oliver last week
  • The destruction of the churches comes after discoveries of hundreds of bodies buried at former Catholic schools for Indigenous children

Topic |   Catholic Church
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:15am, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP
The burned remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Photo: Penticton Herald via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE