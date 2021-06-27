Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump claims he’ll win ‘third’ election during rally ahead of US midterms
- The gathering outside Cleveland was Trump’s first public event to back candidates he favours for the 2022 midterms
- He is aiming to unseat the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him for his role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
