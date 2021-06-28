Aerial view of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Miami building collapse: death toll rises to 9 as four more bodies are recovered from rubble
- Israeli and Mexican engineers and search-and-rescue specialists have joined an army of American workers at the site
- More than 150 people are still unaccounted for after the 12-storey oceanfront Champlain Towers South collapsed on Thursday
Topic | United States
Aerial view of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters