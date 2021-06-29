Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
Florida condo collapse: rescuers still hope for survivors as tenth body pulled from rubble
- The police have identified eight victims, including a couple married for nearly 60 years, while 151 people are still unaccounted for
- The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remains under investigation
