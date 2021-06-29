Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Florida condo collapse: rescuers still hope for survivors as tenth body pulled from rubble

  • The police have identified eight victims, including a couple married for nearly 60 years, while 151 people are still unaccounted for
  • The cause of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami, remains under investigation

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:06am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE