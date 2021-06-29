A US judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook that sought to force the company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. File photo: Reuters
US judge dismisses FTC antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
- Judge James Boasberg said officials failed to ‘plausibly’ establish that the social network had created a monopoly
- Facebook’s shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s valuation above US$1 trillion for the first time
Topic | Facebook
