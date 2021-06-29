In this image grab taken from a broadcast by Syria TV on June 28, 2021 shows smoke billowing from a facility used by Iran-backed groups following US air strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Photo: AFP In this image grab taken from a broadcast by Syria TV on June 28, 2021 shows smoke billowing from a facility used by Iran-backed groups following US air strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Photo: AFP
In this image grab taken from a broadcast by Syria TV on June 28, 2021 shows smoke billowing from a facility used by Iran-backed groups following US air strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Photo: AFP
Pro-Iran militias attack US troops in Syria after air strikes

  • US troops in eastern Syria come under rocket attack, but escape injury
  • Came after US air strikes hit militia facilities on Syria-Iraq border

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:01am, 29 Jun, 2021

