The male passenger opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport, breaking his leg. Photo: CBSLA
Man jumped from moving plane in LA after crystal meth bender
- Passenger faces 20 years in prison after incident on aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport
- Criminal complaint says male passenger tried to break into cockpit before opening emergency exit
Topic | Aviation
The male passenger opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport, breaking his leg. Photo: CBSLA