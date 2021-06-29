A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA
Quarter of Americans qualify as highly ‘right-wing authoritarian’, new poll finds
- Study found that 26 per cent of Americans score high on scale of right-wing authoritarianism
- Those who lean to the right and are ‘high-RWA’ scoring have similar views on the 2020 election outcome
Topic | United States
