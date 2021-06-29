A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA
A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Quarter of Americans qualify as highly ‘right-wing authoritarian’, new poll finds

  • Study found that 26 per cent of Americans score high on scale of right-wing authoritarianism
  • Those who lean to the right and are ‘high-RWA’ scoring have similar views on the 2020 election outcome

Topic |   United States
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:18pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA
A Trump supporter wears a T-shirt depicting the former US president as ‘The Terminator’. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE