US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Sunday. Photo: CNP / Bloomberg
Joe and Jill Biden to visit families of Surfside building collapse victims in Florida
- Two additional bodies were found on Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11 and 150 people still unaccounted for
- The US president has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people ‘grieve their lost loved ones’, he said in a tweet
