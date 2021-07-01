Search and rescue teams look for survivors and remains in Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Miami building collapse: death toll rises to 16 nearly a week after Florida disaster
- Officials said they still hope to find survivors, although no one has been pulled alive from the site since the early hours of the disaster on June 24
- Two teams of dogs are helping to scour the pile: one trained to sniff out survivors, the other trained to detect bodies
Topic | United States
