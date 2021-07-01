Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania in 2018. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned Cosby’s conviction on sex assault charges. Photo: EPA-EFE
US entertainer Bill Cosby to be released from prison after court overturns sex assault conviction
- Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault
- Cosby was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion
