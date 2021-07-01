Pope Francis has agreed to meet survivors of Canada’s Catholic residential schools. Photo: AP
More bodies found near Canada residential school as Pope Francis agrees to meet survivors
- The bodies were found close to the former St Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s
- Pope Francis has agreed to meet survivors amid calls for a papal apology for the church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of children
