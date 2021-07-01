Britney Spears’ autonomy has been restricted for the past 13 years. File photo: Reuters Britney Spears’ autonomy has been restricted for the past 13 years. File photo: Reuters
#FreeBritney: US judge denies singer’s request to end conservatorship

  • Britney Spears’ lawyer had asked a court in Los Angeles to oust Jamie Spears from his position managing his daughter’s multimillion dollar estate
  • But Judge Brenda Penny refused the request a week after the singer’s dramatic testimony calling for her freedom

DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:07pm, 1 Jul, 2021

