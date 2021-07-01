Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP
US Navy scraps futuristic gun plans, eyes hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia
- The Navy spent over a decade developing the electromagnetic rail gun that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity
- The force cut funding for rail gun research to free up resources for hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare systems
