Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP
Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US Navy scraps futuristic gun plans, eyes hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia

  • The Navy spent over a decade developing the electromagnetic rail gun that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity
  • The force cut funding for rail gun research to free up resources for hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare systems

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:59pm, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP
Workers take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic rail gun prototype launcher at a facility in Virginia, US. File photo: US Navy/AP
READ FULL ARTICLE