Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer, 82, to join him on space trip

  • Wally Funk is a former pilot who was denied astronaut wings decades ago because of her gender
  • The company announced on Thursday that Funk will be aboard the July 20 launch, flying as an ‘honoured guest’

Topic |   Space
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:35am, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Wally Funk, a Virgin Galactic ticketholder, at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, US in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE