US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US issues sanctions warning to 17 nations ‘not doing enough’ to combat human trafficking

  • China, North Korea and Russia are among 17 nations classed as ‘Tier 3’ for failing to meet minimal standards to stop human trafficking
  • The State Department’s annual ‘Trafficking in Persons’ report cited the coronavirus pandemic as a cause for a surge in human slavery between 2020 and 2021

Associated Press
Updated: 3:18am, 2 Jul, 2021

