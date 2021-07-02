Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organisation’s chief financial officer, after a hearing at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Trump Organisation charged with conspiracy, tax fraud and falsifying business records
- The Manhattan District Attorney’s office levelled 15 charges against Trump’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg
- Weisselberg, who was led into the courtroom in handcuffs, has pleaded not guilty and has been released on bail
Topic | Donald Trump
