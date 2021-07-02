US State Department Spokesman Ned Price. Photo: AFP
Reports that China is building new intercontinental ballistic missile silos ‘concerning’, says US
- Reports suggest the PRC’s nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly than perhaps previously anticipated, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price
- ‘The build-up is concerning and for us it reinforces the importance of pursuing practical measures to reduce nuclear risks,’ Price said
