US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing on Thursday after a block of flats collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Reuters
‘Never give up hope’: Joe Biden consoles families of Surfside victims in Miami as search for survivors is paused
- Biden and his wife Jill spent hours talking to the families, with Biden telling them ‘I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain’
- The collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium on June 24 killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing
