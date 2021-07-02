US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing on Thursday after a block of flats collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing on Thursday after a block of flats collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing on Thursday after a block of flats collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden
‘Never give up hope’: Joe Biden consoles families of Surfside victims in Miami as search for survivors is paused

  • Biden and his wife Jill spent hours talking to the families, with Biden telling them ‘I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain’
  • The collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium on June 24 killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing

Topic |   Joe Biden
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:13am, 2 Jul, 2021

