An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Communities evacuated as California firefighters battle forest fires in high heat

  • California and the rest of the US west coast is experiencing a drought tied to climate change, which is contributing to worsening forest fire seasons
  • Evacuation orders were in place for some areas, but there was no immediate information on how many people were forced to flee

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:42am, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE