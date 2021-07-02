An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California on Thursday. Photo: AP
Communities evacuated as California firefighters battle forest fires in high heat
- California and the rest of the US west coast is experiencing a drought tied to climate change, which is contributing to worsening forest fire seasons
- Evacuation orders were in place for some areas, but there was no immediate information on how many people were forced to flee
