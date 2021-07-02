A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies after being toppled during a rally in Winnipeg, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Queen Victoria, Elizabeth statues toppled in Canada over deaths of indigenous children
- A crowd in Winnipeg chanted ‘no pride in genocide’ before pulling down the statues of the monarchs
- Almost 1,000 unmarked graves have been found at former residential schools that were mainly run by the Catholic Church
Topic | Canada
