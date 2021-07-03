Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Military on standby as Canada scrambles to quell wildfires ravaging towns
- At least 152 fires were active in British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in the last two days
- The heat has killed more than 700 people, with the government warning of a ‘long and challenging summer’ ahead
Topic | Canada
