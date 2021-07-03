Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Military on standby as Canada scrambles to quell wildfires ravaging towns

  • At least 152 fires were active in British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in the last two days
  • The heat has killed more than 700 people, with the government warning of a ‘long and challenging summer’ ahead

Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:10pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Multiple people were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE