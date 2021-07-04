Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a briefing near the Champlain Towers South block of flats in Surfside, Florida on Saturday. Photo: AP
Two more bodies recovered from rubble of collapsed block of flats in Surfside, Florida
- Miami-Dade fire department said demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the building on Sunday
- The number of people who remain unaccounted for in the Surfside collapse is 124
Topic | United States
