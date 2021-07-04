A ransomware attack on a US IT company potentially targeted 1,000 businesses. Photo: Reuters
Ransomware attack on US tech firm Kaseya ‘may have affected 1,000 businesses’
- The hackers who struck on Friday hijacked widely used technology management software from Miami-based supplier Kaseya
- Russian-based hackers have been blamed for recent ransomware attacks and US President Joe Biden has raised the threat in talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin
Topic | United States
A ransomware attack on a US IT company potentially targeted 1,000 businesses. Photo: Reuters