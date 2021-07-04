Fire burns above the Fraser River Valley near Lytton, British Columbia, Canada on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg Fire burns above the Fraser River Valley near Lytton, British Columbia, Canada on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Forensic team heads to Canadian town destroyed by fire to confirm reports of deaths

  • The Coroners Service in British Columbia said they will enter the devastated village of Lytton, near Vancouver, ‘only if it has been deemed safe’
  • Another fire near Kamloops, British Columbia, forced officials to evacuate more than 100 homes on Friday. The cause of the fire in Lytton is under investigation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:47am, 4 Jul, 2021

