Fire burns above the Fraser River Valley near Lytton, British Columbia, Canada on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Forensic team heads to Canadian town destroyed by fire to confirm reports of deaths
- The Coroners Service in British Columbia said they will enter the devastated village of Lytton, near Vancouver, ‘only if it has been deemed safe’
- Another fire near Kamloops, British Columbia, forced officials to evacuate more than 100 homes on Friday. The cause of the fire in Lytton is under investigation
Topic | Canada
