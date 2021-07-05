A World Health Organization employee wears protective gear during a field visit to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP A World Health Organization employee wears protective gear during a field visit to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP
politico | Wuhan lab leak theory dogs Democrats eager to keep focus on Trump’s Covid-19 failings

  • Democrats are balancing calls to investigate whether Covid-19 escaped from a lab with efforts to highlight the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic
  • ‘Regardless of how it started, no origin can excuse the lethal recklessness of Donald Trump’s mismanagement of Covid-19,’ said US Representative Jamie Raskin

5 Jul, 2021

A World Health Organization employee wears protective gear during a field visit to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP
