A World Health Organization employee wears protective gear during a field visit to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP
politico | Wuhan lab leak theory dogs Democrats eager to keep focus on Trump’s Covid-19 failings
- Democrats are balancing calls to investigate whether Covid-19 escaped from a lab with efforts to highlight the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic
- ‘Regardless of how it started, no origin can excuse the lethal recklessness of Donald Trump’s mismanagement of Covid-19,’ said US Representative Jamie Raskin
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A World Health Organization employee wears protective gear during a field visit to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Photo: AP