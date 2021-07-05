IT firm Kaseya said it has hired cybersecurity company FireEye Inc to help deal with the fallout of a major security breach. Photo: Reuters
IT firm Kaseya hires cybersecurity company FireEye to help deal with ransomware outbreak
- Miami-based Kaseya said its employees ‘have been actively engaged with FireEye and other security assessment firms’ to investigate the attack
- Targets of the cyberattack on Friday included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organisations, credit unions and accountants
