IT firm Kaseya said it has hired cybersecurity company FireEye Inc to help deal with the fallout of a major security breach. Photo: Reuters IT firm Kaseya said it has hired cybersecurity company FireEye Inc to help deal with the fallout of a major security breach. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity
IT firm Kaseya hires cybersecurity company FireEye to help deal with ransomware outbreak

  • Miami-based Kaseya said its employees ‘have been actively engaged with FireEye and other security assessment firms’ to investigate the attack
  • Targets of the cyberattack on Friday included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organisations, credit unions and accountants

Reuters
Updated: 6:35am, 5 Jul, 2021

