The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed. Photo: AP
Rest of collapsed Florida building demolished with explosives ahead of storm

  • Controlled explosion brings down unstable remains of 12-storey Champlain Towers South in Surfside
  • So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing

Agencies

Updated: 11:50am, 5 Jul, 2021

