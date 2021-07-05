The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed. Photo: AP
Rest of collapsed Florida building demolished with explosives ahead of storm
- Controlled explosion brings down unstable remains of 12-storey Champlain Towers South in Surfside
- So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing
Topic | United States
