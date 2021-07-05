Cybersecurity teams were working feverishly to stem the impact of one of the biggest global ransomware attacks on record. Photo: Reuters Cybersecurity teams were working feverishly to stem the impact of one of the biggest global ransomware attacks on record. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity teams were working feverishly to stem the impact of one of the biggest global ransomware attacks on record. Photo: Reuters
Hackers ‘demand US$70 million’ after mass ransomware attack

  • Latest mass attack impacts thousands of businesses around the world
  • Russian-based hackers have been blamed for a string of ransomware attacks

Agencies

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Jul, 2021

