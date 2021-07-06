A police officer photographs bullet casings at the scene of a fatal shooting in Chicago. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS
Gun violence claims 14 lives over July 4 weekend in Chicago
- Nationwide, there were more than 400 shootings over the July 4 weekend and at least 150 people died, according to the Gun Violence Archive
- In protest of gun violence, a group of women in Chicago went on a hunger strike and slept in a tent over the Independence Day weekend
