A police officer photographs bullet casings at the scene of a fatal shooting in Chicago. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS A police officer photographs bullet casings at the scene of a fatal shooting in Chicago. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS
Gun violence claims 14 lives over July 4 weekend in Chicago

  • Nationwide, there were more than 400 shootings over the July 4 weekend and at least 150 people died, according to the Gun Violence Archive
  • In protest of gun violence, a group of women in Chicago went on a hunger strike and slept in a tent over the Independence Day weekend

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:46am, 6 Jul, 2021

