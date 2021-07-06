Cranes mark the skyline at the spot where a controlled demolition of the Champlain Towers South block of flats took place in Surfside, Florida on Monday. Photo: AFP
Condos demolished in Surfside, Florida as rescuers search through fresh rubble
- Three more victims were discovered, raising the death toll to 28 people, while 117 people remain unaccounted for
- The demolition was crucial to the search-and-rescue effort, officials said, although the chance of finding survivors 12 days after collapse has diminished
Topic | United States
