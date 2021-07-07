Mary Simon, the new Governor General of Canada in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Justin Trudeau appoints country’s first indigenous governor general
- Mary Simon was born in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec and is the former president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national advocacy organisation
- Trudeau said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has approved the appointment of her representative in Canada
