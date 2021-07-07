New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, centre, in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declares gun violence a ‘disaster emergency’
- Cuomo unveiled special measures aimed at curbing an increase in shootings that have beset New York City since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic
- A special police unit to fight the trafficking of firearms from other states will be created
Topic | United States
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, centre, in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters