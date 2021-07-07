Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
Florida building collapse: death toll rises to 36 as Tropical Storm Elsa complicates search
- Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 109 people were still listed as missing
- Levine Cava said authorities have been able to confirm that 70 of that number were in the 12-storey building when it came tumbling down
