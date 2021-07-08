Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Florida building collapse: death toll reaches 46 as rescuers recover 10 more victims

  • The rescue effort is not slowing despite the number of days passed since the collapse of the block of flats in Surfside, near Miami, on June 24
  • Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said there were no work pauses in the rescue mission on Wednesday, a welcome change from two lightning delays on Tuesday

Topic |   United States
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:50am, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE