Search and Rescue teams look through the rubble of the collapsed 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Florida building collapse: death toll reaches 46 as rescuers recover 10 more victims
- The rescue effort is not slowing despite the number of days passed since the collapse of the block of flats in Surfside, near Miami, on June 24
- Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said there were no work pauses in the rescue mission on Wednesday, a welcome change from two lightning delays on Tuesday
