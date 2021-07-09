Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg terminated as director of golf course in Scotland
- A notice filed at Companies House, UK, on Thursday showed that Weisselberg had been axed as a director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland
- Weisselberg was also terminated as a ‘person with significant control,’ which gives an individual influence over how a company is run
Topic | Donald Trump
