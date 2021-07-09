Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg terminated as director of golf course in Scotland

  • A notice filed at Companies House, UK, on Thursday showed that Weisselberg had been axed as a director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland
  • Weisselberg was also terminated as a ‘person with significant control,’ which gives an individual influence over how a company is run

Topic |   Donald Trump
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 3:49am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE