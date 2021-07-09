US President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31, Joe Biden announces

  • Biden said the US military has achieved its goals in the country and Afghan leaders have to come together and drive towards a future
  • Biden urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban

Associated Press
Updated: 3:52am, 9 Jul, 2021

