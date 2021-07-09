US President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31, Joe Biden announces
- Biden said the US military has achieved its goals in the country and Afghan leaders have to come together and drive towards a future
- Biden urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban
