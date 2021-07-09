American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP
American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti jailed for Nike extortion attempt

  • Avenatti was found guilty by a New York jury in February 2020 of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike
  • Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:38am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP
American celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort Nike. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE