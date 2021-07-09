Rescue teams search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Miami Herald via AP Rescue teams search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Miami Herald via AP
Florida building collapse: death toll rises to 64 as 10 more bodies recovered from ruins

  • A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the rubble, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
  • The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all residents were in the building when it collapsed on June 24

Updated: 6:57am, 9 Jul, 2021

