Rescue teams search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Miami Herald via AP
Florida building collapse: death toll rises to 64 as 10 more bodies recovered from ruins
- A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the rubble, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
- The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all residents were in the building when it collapsed on June 24
