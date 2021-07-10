A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned X-37B drone lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US. File photo: AFP
Chinese space technology capable of jamming satellites is ‘on the march’, top Pentagon official says
- ‘They take a look at our space capability and want to equal and exceed those,’ Rear Admiral Michael Studeman says
- Aside from destructive counter-space technologies, China also is pursuing parallel programmes for military and commercial communications satellites
