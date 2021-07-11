A sealed copy of the Nintendo NES game The Legend of Zelda has sold at auction for US$870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions announced Photo: Heritage Auctions / AFP
Unopened Legend of Zelda Nintendo game from 1987 sells for US$870,000 at auction
- Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas said it was a rare version created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987
- In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros for US$660,000 that was originally bought in 1986
Topic | United States
A sealed copy of the Nintendo NES game The Legend of Zelda has sold at auction for US$870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions announced Photo: Heritage Auctions / AFP