Unopened Legend of Zelda Nintendo game from 1987 sells for US$870,000 at auction

  • Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas said it was a rare version created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987
  • In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros f﻿or US$660,000 that was originally bought in 1986

Associated Press
Updated: 1:04am, 11 Jul, 2021

A sealed copy of the Nintendo NES game The Legend of Zelda has sold at auction for US$870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions announced Photo: Heritage Auctions / AFP
