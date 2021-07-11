Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

‘An incredible day’: General Robert E Lee statue removed in Charlottesville after protests

  • The Confederate statue’s removal came more than five years after racial justice activists had renewed a push to take down the monument
  • Work to remove Lee’s statue, and one of Confederate General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson soon after, proceeded peacefully

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:04am, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE