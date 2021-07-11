Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: The Daily Progress via AP
‘An incredible day’: General Robert E Lee statue removed in Charlottesville after protests
- The Confederate statue’s removal came more than five years after racial justice activists had renewed a push to take down the monument
- Work to remove Lee’s statue, and one of Confederate General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson soon after, proceeded peacefully
