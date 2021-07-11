Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, borne by twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve, takes off with billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew on board to travel to the edge of space. Photo: Reuters Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, borne by twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve, takes off with billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew on board to travel to the edge of space. Photo: Reuters
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson takes off on historic space flight

  • ‘It’s a beautiful day to go to space,’ Branson tweeted before the launch in New Mexico, US
  • A massive carrier plane will ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15km), before dropping the spaceplane beneath it

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:06pm, 11 Jul, 2021

