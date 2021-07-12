Richard Branson at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on Sunday. Photo: AP
Richard Branson visited by fellow space entrepreneur Elon Musk before Virgin Galactic Flight
- SpaceX founder Musk flew into Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday evening and was up early the following morning to wish Branson well
- ‘It was so great to find Elon in my kitchen at 3 o’clock’ in the morning, Branson said after the space flight
Topic | United States
Richard Branson at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on Sunday. Photo: AP