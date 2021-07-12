A firefighter sprays water while trying to put out the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California on Saturday. Photo: AP A firefighter sprays water while trying to put out the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California on Saturday. Photo: AP
Fires rage in several states as US experiences intense heatwave and high winds

  • The Sugar fire, which started on July 2, had spread to 83,256 acres as of Sunday morning and remained at 8 per cent contained
  • The Dotta fire started on June 30, spread across 670 acres and was 99 per cent contained early on Sunday

Updated: 7:18am, 12 Jul, 2021

