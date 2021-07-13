A protester is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba on Sunday. Photo: AFP A protester is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US stands with Cuban people in call for freedom, relief from pandemic and economic woes, says Biden

  • The White House stopped short of a shift away from a Trump-era embargo of the Caribbean island
  • Thousands of Cubans joined protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in Communist-run Cuba in decades

Updated: 3:37am, 13 Jul, 2021

