Supporters for Texas Democrats stand outside the Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Monday. Photo: AFP
Texas Democrats head for Washington to thwart Republican voting restrictions
- The Texas House of Representatives is expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session
- The decision to hole up in Washington is aimed at ratcheting up pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to act on voting at the federal level
