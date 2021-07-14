YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
YouTube rolls out TikTok video competitor Shorts to more than 100 countries
- As with TikTok videos, YouTube Shorts play in a vertical format, are suggested by an algorithm and use a swipe up to get to the next one
- Facebook has also tried to take a chunk of the TikTok pie, adding a Short Videos section to newsfeeds and rolling out Reels on Instagram
