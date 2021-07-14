YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

YouTube rolls out TikTok video competitor Shorts to more than 100 countries

  • As with TikTok videos, YouTube Shorts play in a vertical format, are suggested by an algorithm and use a swipe up to get to the next one
  • Facebook has also tried to take a chunk of the TikTok pie, adding a Short Videos section to newsfeeds and rolling out Reels on Instagram

Topic |   United States
DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:31am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
YouTube Shorts showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE