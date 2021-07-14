Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary over use of an image of his character Borat on a hoarding without his permission. Photo: AP
Sasha Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for US$9 million over use of Borat image
- The hoarding for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up with the Borat catchphrase ‘It’s nice!’
- Baron Cohen and his California-based company Please You Can Touch LLC are seeking US$9 million in damages
